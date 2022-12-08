HUANUO’s Dual Monitor Adjustable Gas Spring Desk Mount falls to 2022 low of $35 (Save 40%)

Dream Fit 2020 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor Adjustable Gas Spring Desk Mount for $34.94 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $58, this 40% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen for this model. Here you’ll get a mount with two independent arms with adjustable gas springs capable of supporting monitors up to 27 inches and up to 17.6 pounds with 75x75mm or 100x100mm VESA mounting patterns. The gas spring will support the weight to make adjustments, such as swivel, rotation, tilt, and height, effortless. Both arms mount to one base that itself can be attached to your desk with either the included c-clamps or grommet clamp. The latter will require a hole through your desktop but gives a much cleaner look. There are even integrated cable management routes so you won’t have cables sitting on your desk. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the VIVO Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $27 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you get a single post with two monitor arms attached. The overall customization level here is lower since these arms are tied together and are really designed for two monitors of the same size. There is no gas spring here with the same monitor size and VESA mounting supported. Each monitor has its own tilt, rotation, and swivel adjustments but the height is tied to both monitors. Desk mounting is the same as well with the included c-clamp and grommet clamp.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Adjustable Gas Spring Desk Mount features:

Increase Comfort & Productivity Monitor Mount – This heavy-duty HUANUO dual monitor arm for 2 monitors raises monitors to eye level with gas spring vesa mount, improving posture, relieving strain on neck & shoulders while increasing productivity levels.

Wide Compatibility -This dual monitor mount fit two 13″ to 27″ flat / curved monitors at same time, more convenient and efficient for design and data analysis work. This monitors stands for 2 monitors compatible with VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm from various brands; Each arm holds up to 17.6lbs.

Full Motion Dual Monitor Arm – This dual monitor stand vesa mount supports your screens swivel 180°, tilt 135°and rotate 360°for landscape or portrait orientation, The computer monitor stand creating the optimal viewing angle for working or gaming.

