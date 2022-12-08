Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case $5 (50% off), more

JETech’s official Amazon storefront is offering its iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case for $4.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal $10 list price, other colorways go for $12 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to fit your iPhone 14 Pro precisely, this case is still compatible with wireless chargers, though MagSafe might not work the best here as there’s no secondary magnetic ring. However, the case itself does provide extra protection around the screen and camera, and the four corners are designed specifically to absorb shocks from drops.
More smartphone accessories:
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series return to all-time low of $64 for only second time (Reg. $99)
- AINOPE 2-pack USB-C Cables: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ code 50CCH3WD
- Tim Cook really wants you to buy Apple’s MagSafe chargers, now on sale from $30
- UGREEN 7.5W MagSafe 2-in-1 Charging Stand: $39 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
- Apple’s Find My Leather MagSafe Wallet delivers before the holidays at $45 Black Friday price
- 2-pack TALK WORKS MFi Lightning Cables: $12.50 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Oontz Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth speaker delivers IPX7 waterproofing at new low of $41 (42% off)
- Amazon Basics 20W USB-C/A Car Charger: $12.50 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases from $25 at Amazon (Reg. $49+)
- JBL speakers now start from $25 for the holidays: Partybox $50 off, Go 3 40% off, more
- Spigen’s new 3-card vegan leather MagSafe wallet sees first price drop to $24 today
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Apple Watch Series 7 starts from $260 in 1-day Woot refurb sale (Orig. $399), more
- MOMAX 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charger Air Vent Car Phone Mount: $26 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 8NQN2BF5
- SteelSeries Stratus Duo elevates Android gaming with $25 discount to 2022 low of $35
- LULULOOK 3-port 65W USB-C/A Charger: $19.50 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code W94UPRYQ
- Amazfit GTR 2e with 24-day battery life and sleep tracking hits new low of $70 (50% off)
- ROMOSS 30,000mAh 18W USB-C Portable Battery: $24 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Amazon’s Halo fitness wearables back at Black Friday lows of $35 shipped (Reg. $70+)
- 12-outlet Surge Protector with USB-C/A: $15 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code AIM67NDN
- Save 49% on OontZ’s Angle 3 Ultra SUP Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker at new low of $20.50
JETech iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case features:
- Perfectly fits your iPhone 14 Pro 6.1-Inch. Supports wireless charging
- Made with PC and TPU. Inner tiny dots design avoids ugly watermark against the phone back and sides. Lightweight and slim design.
- Raised bezels offer extra protection for screen and camera. Unique shock-absorption design: 4 corners effectively absorb shocks
- Easy access to all the controls and features. Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports
- Ultra transparent and scratch-resistant back is easy to show the beautiful design and logo of your phone
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!