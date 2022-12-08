Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case $5 (50% off), more

JETech’s official Amazon storefront is offering its iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case for $4.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal $10 list price, other colorways go for $12 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to fit your iPhone 14 Pro precisely, this case is still compatible with wireless chargers, though MagSafe might not work the best here as there’s no secondary magnetic ring. However, the case itself does provide extra protection around the screen and camera, and the four corners are designed specifically to absorb shocks from drops.

JETech iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case features:

Perfectly fits your iPhone 14 Pro 6.1-Inch. Supports wireless charging

Made with PC and TPU. Inner tiny dots design avoids ugly watermark against the phone back and sides. Lightweight and slim design.

Raised bezels offer extra protection for screen and camera. Unique shock-absorption design: 4 corners effectively absorb shocks

Easy access to all the controls and features. Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports

Ultra transparent and scratch-resistant back is easy to show the beautiful design and logo of your phone

