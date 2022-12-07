JBL speakers now start from $25 for the holidays: Partybox $50 off, Go 3 40% off, more

JBL Partybox Encore Essential 100W Speaker

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model JBL Partybox Encore Essential 100W Speaker for $249 shipped. Regularly $300, this a solid $50 off, the second-lowest price we have tracked since it hit Amazon this past spring and the best we can find. It is also only the second notable discount we have tracked at all. Looking to take the typical Bluetooth speaker up a notch, it delivers 100W of power to your holiday get togethers as well as an IPX4 splash-proof design for pool parties next summer. From there, it also features a dynamic light show via a ring of LEDs mounted behind the speaker grille with strobe FX that sync to the beats of your music. It can be plugged in or used wirelessly for up to 6 hours untethered. Head below for more holiday JBL speaker deals from $25

More holiday JBL speaker deals: 

Joining this all-time low on OontZ’s Angle 3 Ultra SUP Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker at $20.50, we are also still tracking some great deals on some more premium Bose offerings. Bose’s latest SoundLink Revolve/+ II speakers are now starting from $179 shipped for the second-best rices we have tracked yet. You can get a complete breakdown of the pricing history and feature list in our previous deal coverage

JBL Partybox Encore Speaker features:

  • Nothing beats amazing JBL Original Pro Sound with deep bass.
  • The dynamic light show delivers with fun ring light and a cool strobe effect that syncs to the beat of your music.
  • No plug? No problem. The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential keeps the party going wherever you are with up to 6 hours of play time.
  • Dancing on the beach? Party by the pool? The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is IPX4 splash proof so you never have to worry about the party getting too wet or wild.

