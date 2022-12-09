KitchenAid’s K400 variable speed blender has a self-clean mode and more for $229 ($60 off)

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender for $229 shipped. Down from $289, today’s deal marks a match of the best price that we’ve tracked since March, making now a great time to pick up this blender. It uses a 3-part blending system and has a vortex-creating ribbed jar design to mix your ingredients with ease. There’s a unique asymmetric blade, and Intelli-Speed motor control which automatically senses contents and “maintains the optimal speed for a better blend.” The jar is easy to clean, as you just need to add a drop of soap and water to it and then run the self-clean cycle, making that chore simple and quick as well. You can also pick up a small-batch jar, 16-ounce personal jar, and more for the blender to further expand your cooking setup. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you ditch the all-inclusive blender instead for an immersion model. This 150W immersion blender is great for the task at $13. Just keep in mind that this immersion blender comes in at a fraction of the power that you’ll find above, making it a solid choice for those on a budget but also makes it far less capable overall.

Don’t forget that the Ninja Foodi Power Blender is designed to mix dough and whips shakes. Right now, it’s down to a 2022 low of $90, which takes $60 off its normal going rate as well. Sure, it’s not KitchenAid, but Ninja is up there as one of the best brands to keep in your kitchen.

KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender features:

This blender is great for delicious creations with Preset Recipe Programs: Ice Crush, Icy Drinks, and Smoothie. Or, control the taste and texture to fit your personal preference with the 5-speed variable speed dial. The Soft Start Feature starts the motor at a slower speed to pull food into the blade then quickly increases to the selected speed setting to avoid splatter. It also features Intelli-Speed Motor Control, which senses contents and maintains the optimal speed to power through all ingredients

