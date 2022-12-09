Ninja Foodi Power Blender mixes dough and whips shakes at 2022 low of $90 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender and Processor for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 46% or $60 off the going rate matching the lowest Amazon price we have tracked all year, and the best we can find. You’re looking at an all-in-one blending and mixing solution – it provides traditional blending action as well as doubling as both a food processor and dough mixer in a single unit. There are six auto IQ presets for “one-touch smoothies, frozen drinks, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough” but also features variable speed controls for a more manual touch that supports its 1400-watt motor, and a dishwasher-safe 72-ounce pitcher. In other words it can handle most of your baking and protein shake needs as well as being a nice option for iced cocktails and the like next summer. More details below.

If a more personal-sized option will do the trick for you or you’re just looking for a more affordable gift in a similar category, the popular and best-selling Magic Bullet is worth a look. The 11-piece bundle with a series of sauce and on-the-go cups is selling for under $38 shipped on Amazon right now.

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, be sure to dive in to the price drops we are tracking a number of SodaStream sparkling water makers from $63, then dive into our home goods hub for more. Another standout offer there has Instant’s Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker at below Black Friday pricing starting from $60 shipped, or 40% off the going rate. All of the details you need are right here.

Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender and Processor features:

The 3-in-1 blender that crushes, food processes, and makes dough.

Smart TORQUE is designed to power through heavy loads without stalling or the need to stir or shake.

Variable speed control. Start slow and ramp up as needed for precision chopping and mixing.

Power Blender & Processor Pitcher: crush, chop, and make dough conveniently in one pitcher.

6 preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, frozen drinks, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough.

Powerful 1400-peak-watt power-dense motor.

Easy-to-clean food blender is dishwasher safe and includes cleaning brush for handwashing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!