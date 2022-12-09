Ninja Foodi Power Blender mixes dough and whips shakes at 2022 low of $90 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender and Processor for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 46% or $60 off the going rate matching the lowest Amazon price we have tracked all year, and the best we can find. You’re looking at an all-in-one blending and mixing solution – it provides traditional blending action as well as doubling as both a food processor and dough mixer in a single unit. There are six auto IQ presets for “one-touch smoothies, frozen drinks, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough” but also features variable speed controls for a more manual touch that supports its 1400-watt motor, and a dishwasher-safe 72-ounce pitcher. In other words it can handle most of your baking and protein shake needs as well as being a nice option for iced cocktails and the like next summer. More details below.
If a more personal-sized option will do the trick for you or you’re just looking for a more affordable gift in a similar category, the popular and best-selling Magic Bullet is worth a look. The 11-piece bundle with a series of sauce and on-the-go cups is selling for under $38 shipped on Amazon right now.
Elsewhere in kitchen deals, be sure to dive in to the price drops we are tracking a number of SodaStream sparkling water makers from $63, then dive into our home goods hub for more. Another standout offer there has Instant’s Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker at below Black Friday pricing starting from $60 shipped, or 40% off the going rate. All of the details you need are right here.
Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender and Processor features:
- The 3-in-1 blender that crushes, food processes, and makes dough.
- Smart TORQUE is designed to power through heavy loads without stalling or the need to stir or shake.
- Variable speed control. Start slow and ramp up as needed for precision chopping and mixing.
- Power Blender & Processor Pitcher: crush, chop, and make dough conveniently in one pitcher.
- 6 preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, frozen drinks, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough.
- Powerful 1400-peak-watt power-dense motor.
- Easy-to-clean food blender is dishwasher safe and includes cleaning brush for handwashing.
