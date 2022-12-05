Star Wars Jedi Survivor PS5, PC, and Xbox release date leaks, gameplay footage, more

New details regarding Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi Survivor have surfaced. The upcoming sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is headed to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X next year, and we now have some new information regarding when it will be making its next appearance as well as a potential release date courtesy of an early listing over on Steam. Head below for more details.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

We will still don’t have an official announcement on a release date from EA or developer Respawn Entertainment at this point, but the early Steam listing for the game seems to have just let the droid out of the bag here. While Steam has since been updated to remove the actual release date, the listing did say the game was set for release on March 16, 2023.

Previously, EA stated Star Wars Jedi Survivor would hit retail shelves and digital storefronts during its fiscal fourth quarter, which happens to land between January 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023 – suggested the leaked release might actually ring true.

The Steam listing also showed off some cosmetics for the game including gear for both BD-1 and Jedi Knight Cal Kestis. While some of them are tied to digital pre-orders for the game, there will be getups for Kestis inspired by classic Han Solo, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Luke Skywalker apparel as well weaponry like the DL-44 blaster and lightsaber.

Nonetheless, eager Star Wars gamers won’t have to wait much longer to at least see the game in action. As per the official Respawn Entertainment Twitter feed, Star Wars Jedi Survivor will not only be appearing at The Game Awards later this week, but we will also be getting an “action-packed gameplay” trailer of some sort during the show on December 8, 2023.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor will take players new planets we didn’t see in the first game alongside featuring all-new Force abilities and lightsaber fighting styles, some of which we might get to see in action later this week. Here’s a brief synopses of the story:

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he continues to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Developed by the veteran team at Respawn Entertainment, Jedi: Survivor will expand upon iconic STAR WARS stories, worlds, and characters, and thrilling combat first experienced in Jedi: Fallen Order. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor is being built for the current generation of gaming hardware to create a deeper and more expansive STAR WARS experience for players worldwide when the game launches in 2023.

While you await the Game Awards broadcast later this week, check out some of the latest updates from a galaxy far, far away, below:

