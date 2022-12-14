LEGO’s new Jazz Club arrives as its Modular Building with 2,900 bricks on January 1

Today, the LEGO Group is officially revealing its latest Modular Building. The popular series only gets one new creation a year to start off the winter lineup in January, and today we’re getting a look at what 2023 will be delivering come the new year. The upcoming LEGO Jazz Club stacks up to just shy of 2,900 pieces and will be hitting the scene on January 1.

LEGO reveals new Modular Jazz Club building

Arriving as the latest LEGO Modular Building, 2022 will see the debut of a new Jazz Club. This time around, everything rests on a 32 x 32-stud baseplate as per usual and assembles a three-story building. The entire thing stacks up to 2,899 pieces and is furnished inside and out with the kind of detail that we’ve come to expect from the theme, with plenty of unique building techniques and part usages sprinkled throughout.

The design this time around actually delivers a pair of buldings, with the main Jazz Club being flanked by a smaller section off to the side, delivering a pizza resturant complete with some red, green, and white awnings and a more subtle yellow coat of paint. But the main star of the show is of course the actual club, which rocks eye-catching blue accenting on the ground floor and then climbs up to a lovely brick-built facade. Built into that is the latest LEGO Modular Building’s defining feature, with a massive Jazz Club sign springing out of the front.

Of course because this is the latest expansion to the Modular Building series, the LEGO Group is also packing in a collection of characters to help you expand your budding city. In this case, there are eight different minifigures ranging from jazz performers to to pizza chefs, delivery boys, and your usual assortment of more leisurely-dressed figs.

Officially launching at the start of next year, the new LEGO Jazz Club will be hitting the scene on January 1. It’ll arrive with the expected $229.99 price tag that we’ve been seeing from the Modular Building lineup following price hikes earlier in the fall and joins the rest of the theme’s latest builds that you can shop right here.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!