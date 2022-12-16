One of the best cash discounts on Xbox Series S now live at $230 shipped, Series X in-stock

One of the best cash discounts on Microsoft’s Xbox Series S Console is now live at $229.99 shipped via Verizon. Regularly $300, this is a straight $70 price drop and the current lowest price we can find. While you will still find Amazon’s listing sitting at $240 and we did see gift card offers that delivered a total value closer to $200 over Black Friday, when it comes to cash out of pocket at the time of purchase, today’s deal is one of the best we have ever tracked. We also saw a one-day offer with a bonus controller thrown in at Best Buy this week, but you still would have had to drop $250 to score it. Head below for more details.

Today’s deal delivers the standard issue, entry-level Series S machine with the included wireless Xbox controller, HDMI cable, and 512GB of storage you would get scoring it from any official outlet. The flagship Xbox Series X is currently in-stock at the full $499 price tag via Walmart, but if you’re looking for a current-generation Xbox console at the lowest possible price right now, today’s Verizon offer is worth a closer look.

Then be sure to swing by this morning’s daily roundup of game deals where we are featuring over 1,000 Xbox games at up to 60% off as part of Microsoft’s countdown to Christmas sale. The latest Call of Duty title, Cuphead, and game of the year winner Elfen Ring back at the Black Friday price are just a few of the highlights here. Dive in for the rest right here.

Xbox Series S features:

Go all digital with Xbox Series S and experience next-gen speed and performance at a great price.

Bundle includes: Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries.

Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.*

Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.

Add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately) to play new games day one. Enjoy hundreds of high-quality games with friends on console, PC, and cloud. Plus, now you can skip the install and jump in with cloud gaming.*

