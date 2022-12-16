Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $35, Over 1,000 Xbox titles up to 60% off, much more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. Today we are tracking loads of notable Xbox game deals via a new Amazon digital sale and the just-launched Xbox Countdown Sale that’s delivering up to 60% off over 1,000 titles and DLC packs. One standout here is the brilliant Elden Ring that is marked down from the usual $60 to $41.99 in digital form. However, if you don’t need it in-time for Christmas, Amazon has brought back the Black Friday pricing on physical Xbox copies at $35 shipped – a match for the lowest price we have tracked there. As many folks expected upon release earlier this year, Elden Ring took home the best game of the year at The Game Awards this year. If you’re yet to give this challenging epic of an action adventure RPG a shot, these will likely be the best deals we will see through 2022. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Hollow Knight eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop Mega Man sale from $8
- Nintendo eShop Star Wars sale from $5
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $35 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hollow Knight $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Hades $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $10 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50
- Xbox Holiday Countdown sale up to 60% off
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course Xbox $21.50 (Reg. $27)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Xbox $59.50 (Reg. $70)
- Hitman 3 $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 for $20 (Reg. $60)
- Or for $30 on PS5
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Back 4 Blood $7 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Village Gold ED $40 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox holiday sale up to 80% off
- FIFA 23 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard $16 (Reg. $60+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $8 (Reg. $10+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or on PS5 for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
