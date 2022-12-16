Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $35, Over 1,000 Xbox titles up to 60% off, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesFromSoftware
Reg. $60 $35
Elden Ring

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. Today we are tracking loads of notable Xbox game deals via a new Amazon digital sale and the just-launched Xbox Countdown Sale that’s delivering up to 60% off over 1,000 titles and DLC packs. One standout here is the brilliant Elden Ring that is marked down from the usual $60 to $41.99 in digital form. However, if you don’t need it in-time for Christmas, Amazon has brought back the Black Friday pricing on physical Xbox copies at $35 shipped – a match for the lowest price we have tracked there. As many folks expected upon release earlier this year, Elden Ring took home the best game of the year at The Game Awards this year. If you’re yet to give this challenging epic of an action adventure RPG a shot, these will likely be the best deals we will see through 2022. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50

Pre-orders:

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
FromSoftware

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nintendo adds Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Virtua Fighte...
Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Ca...
Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro sees up to $...
Joe’s New Balance Last Minute Shopping Sale offer...
Hisense’s 2022 VRR 75-inch 4K Smart Google TV bac...
Motorola’s all-new Edge 2022 5G smartphone with OLED ...
Samsung USB 3.2 T7 Shield portable SSD arrives for the ...
Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones return to $100 off ...
Load more...
Show More Comments