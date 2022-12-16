Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $35, Over 1,000 Xbox titles up to 60% off, much more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. Today we are tracking loads of notable Xbox game deals via a new Amazon digital sale and the just-launched Xbox Countdown Sale that’s delivering up to 60% off over 1,000 titles and DLC packs. One standout here is the brilliant Elden Ring that is marked down from the usual $60 to $41.99 in digital form. However, if you don’t need it in-time for Christmas, Amazon has brought back the Black Friday pricing on physical Xbox copies at $35 shipped – a match for the lowest price we have tracked there. As many folks expected upon release earlier this year, Elden Ring took home the best game of the year at The Game Awards this year. If you’re yet to give this challenging epic of an action adventure RPG a shot, these will likely be the best deals we will see through 2022. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

Pre-orders:

