Epic Zelda Hylian Shield statue collectible now 50% off at $40 shipped, plus more from $3

As part of its holiday collectibles and statue sale, GameStop is now offering the First 4 Figures Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield statue for $39.98 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a solid 50% off, about $24 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. While this might be the GameStop standard edition model without the built-in lighting, the exclusive edition we featured late last year sells for $110. Even still, the standard issue is still an epic Zelda collectible and a great addition to your game room ahead of next year’s release of Tears of the Kingdom. It measures 11.5-inches tall and includes a magnetic pedestal you see in the image above so you can display it in your game room. The removable PVC shield also ships with a collectible First 4 Figures leaflet. Head below for more deals and details.

From clear collector’s display boxes on sale from $3 to McFarlane models, Marvel statues, and more, GameStop has put a large selection of collectibles on clearance via its official site. You’re looking at up to 50% off a broad range of options spanning the worlds of comic books, games, anime, and more. You’ll find everything on this landing page.

While we are talking Nintendo, you’ll want to browse through some of the other major Mushroom Kingdom deals and announcements below as well:

Zelda Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield features:

First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest PVC collectible, the Hylian Shield from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.The hero of Hyrule, Link, has tons of weapons, armor sets, and shields at his disposal when exploring the vast kingdom of Hyrule, but one of his most iconic pieces of equipment in the entire The Legend of Zelda series is the Hylian Shield. The blue front with silver borders, the Triforce symbol, and Hyrule’s crest are staples in its classic design, and this particular statue was inspired by the design from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

