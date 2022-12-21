Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 7.5W MagSafe Charger $7 (50% off), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 2-in-1 HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Charging Station for $6.99 with the code R3D37JED at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal $14 going rate, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon so far. With the ability to charge two devices at one time, the HaloLock MagSafe portion of this station is designed for your iPhone. Delivering 7.5W of power, it’s compatible with all iPhone models, though the magnetic portion will only work on iPhone 12 or newer. On top of that, there’s a secondary 5W pad which is perfect for powering your AirPods or other wireless charging earbuds, making this the perfect travel companion.
ESR HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe 2-in-1 Charger features:
- Combines a HaloLock magnetic wireless charger for the iPhone 12 and a standard wireless charger for AirPods, the iPhone 11, and other phones.
- The HaloLock magnetic ring on the magnetic charging pad keeps your iPhone 12 perfectly aligned with the charging coil for faster and hassle-free charging.
- Supports 7.5W fast wireless charging for the iPhone 12 and up to 10W wireless charging for other Qi-enabled devices. Comes with an 18W fast charging adapter and cable.
- Fully supports cases up to 5 mm thick. NOTE: Magnetic locking with a case on requires an official iPhone 12 MagSafe case.
- A suite of advanced safety features protect against overheating, overcharging, and short-circuiting, keeping you and your device safe.
