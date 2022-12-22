Rare price drop knocks 8Bitdo’s Switch and Windows Arcade gamepad down to $72

Amazon is offering a rare deal on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch and Windows at $71.99 shipped. Regularly $90, deals on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick really don’t come around all that often. Today’s offer delivers 20% off, comes in at a few bucks under our previous mention, and is the lowest we can find. Compatible with Switch and Windows machines, this arcade-style controller features that classic Nintendo vibe with 8Bitdo’s customizable button mapping, a universal mounting plate for swapping in Sanwa arcade sticks (optional), and more. It can be used wirelessly over Bluetooth, with the 2.4GHz receiver, or in wired mode with an included USB-C cable. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and review. More details below.

We are actually tracking a number of notable deals on 8Bitdo gear right now via Amazon including a series of multi-platform controllers and more:

Gaming deals continue with Insignia's dual Xbox Series X|S controller charger station at $13, alongside thousands of PlayStation titles as part of Sony's holiday sale, and even more right here. Those offers also join the return of Black Friday pricing on the PlayStation 5 DualSense gamepads with offers starting from $47 shipped on just about all colorways.

8Bitdo Arcade Stick features:

Compatible with Switch, Windows.

Supports ultimate software – customize button mapping and create macros

Dynamic button layout – button mapping changes with mode functionally and visually

Ultra-moddable arcade stick – Universal mounting plate supports Sanwa arcade sticks

Wireless bluetooth, 2.4G/ included wireless 2.4G receiver & wired support with included usb-c cable

