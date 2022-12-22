Rare price drop knocks 8Bitdo’s Switch and Windows Arcade gamepad down to $72

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games8Bitdo
Reg. $90 $72
8BitDo Arcade Stick hero

Amazon is offering a rare deal on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch and Windows at $71.99 shipped. Regularly $90, deals on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick really don’t come around all that often. Today’s offer delivers 20% off, comes in at a few bucks under our previous mention, and is the lowest we can find. Compatible with Switch and Windows machines, this arcade-style controller features that classic Nintendo vibe with 8Bitdo’s customizable button mapping, a universal mounting plate for swapping in Sanwa arcade sticks (optional), and more. It can be used wirelessly over Bluetooth, with the 2.4GHz receiver, or in wired mode with an included USB-C cable. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and review. More details below. 

We are actually tracking a number of notable deals on 8Bitdo gear right now via Amazon including a series of multi-platform controllers and more:

Gaming deals continue with Insignia’s dual Xbox Series X|S controller charger station at $13, alongside thousands of PlayStation titles as part of Sony’s holiday sale, and even more right here. Those offers also join the return of Black Friday pricing on the PlayStation 5 DualSense gamepads with offers starting from $47 shipped on just about all colorways. Dive in right here

8Bitdo Arcade Stick features:

  • Compatible with Switch, Windows.
  • Supports ultimate software – customize button mapping and create macros
  • Dynamic button layout – button mapping changes with mode functionally and visually
  • Ultra-moddable arcade stick – Universal mounting plate supports Sanwa arcade sticks
  • Wireless bluetooth, 2.4G/ included wireless 2.4G receiver & wired support with included usb-c cable

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best-selling ThisWorx mini car vacs with detail kits st...
Save $300 on Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 13-inch Ta...
JBL’s Pulse 4 RGB waterproof Bluetooth speaker re...
Save up to $100 on smart Spark guitar amps and Bluetoot...
Twelve South’s refreshed Backpack for M1 iMac hit...
Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics 6-foot MFi Lightn...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Deals takes up to 5...
Hisense’s latest 65-inch 120Hz mini-LED smart TV ...
Load more...
Show More Comments