PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controllers back to Black Friday pricing from $47 (Reg. $75)

Several retailers including Amazon are now offering the PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller from $49 shipped in black, Cosmic Red, and Starlight Blue (more below). Regularly between $70 and $75 depending on the color, this is matching the Black Friday listings and the best we have tracked. While Sony’s pro-grade DualSense Edge controller is now up for pre-order ahead of the January launch day, that one will run you $200. One of the highlights of Sony’s latest-generation gaming, the DualSense gamepad delivers immersive haptic feedback so you can feel “varying force and tension at your fingertips with adaptive triggers.” You can chat online with the built-in microphone and connect a headset directly via the 3.5mm jack. Head below where RedCard holders can score them for even less and you can get more details in our PS5 hands-on review.

Retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, and Target are also offering these DualSense deals from $49.50 shipped. However, Target RedCard holders can drop the prices even lower with another 5% off to $47 shipped. Plus you’ll find the rest of the colorways marked down including the White, Galactic Purple, Nova Pink, and even the latest option, the Gray Camouflage that first launched back in September of this year.

Here are all of this weekend’s best game deals and be sure to check out your December PlayStation Plus FREE games, the PlayStation End of Year sale, Sony’s PlayStation 2022 wrap-up (freebie included), and everything we know about the now confirmed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release window.

PlayStation DualSense controller features:

Bring gaming worlds to life – Feel your in-game actions and environment simulated through haptic feedback*. Experience varying force and tension at your fingertips with adaptive triggers*.

Find your voice, share your passion – Chat online with the built-in microphone. Connect a headset directly via the 3.5mm jack. Record and broadcast your epic gaming moments with the create button.

A gaming icon in your hands – Enjoy a comfortable, evolved design with an iconic layout and enhanced sticks. Hear higher-fidelity** sound effects through the built-in speaker in supported games.

DualSense Controller PS5 and PC compatible. Not compatible with PS4.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!