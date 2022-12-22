Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics 6-foot MFi Lightning Cable $2.50 (70% off), more

Amazon is offering its 6-foot Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cable for $2.71 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $9, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this cable. Amazon Basics’ cable is perfect for charging all of your Apple gear, especially since it’s MFi certified. Supporting up to 2.4A of current, this cable will easily charge your smartphone or iPad. Amazon has added extra durability to both the Lightning and USB-A ends for providing more use and a longer life before it’s time to replace the cable again. Plus, at this price, it’s hard to not have a few spare cables on hand, as it seems like you can never have enough of them at home or in the car.
Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cable features:
- This iPhone charging cable uses Apple’s original C89 smart chip to recognize and connect to your Apple devices immediately; MFi-certified cables provide a safe and stable charging solution for your devices.
- Wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance maximize charging speed (supports up to 2.4 amps charging current).
- An additional layer of protection has been added to the Lightning and USB ends to improve durability and reduce fraying.
- Sturdy unibody connectors resist damage while ensuring a secure fit with every insertion.
