Save $251 on MSI’s Creator M16 RTX 3050 Ti Professional Laptop at new low of $949

Amazon is now offering the MSI Creator M16 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Professional Laptop for $949 shipped. Typically going for $1,200, this 21% discount, or solid $251 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. The M16 will come running Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system, which can be upgraded to the flagship Windows 11 for free, and will be powered by the 11th Gen Intel i7-11800H octa-core processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The 16-inch QHD+ 60Hz display is Calman Verified with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut for creative work with “vibrant colors with fast response time.” Wi-Fi 6E, a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and HDMI output round out this professional machine. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $831.50 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is the same as the MSI laptop above. The screen is around the same size at 15.6 inches but drops to a 1080p resolution while stepping up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Ryzen 9/16GB/1BT/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop at the all-time low price of $1,000. It has iconic Alan Walker elements designed on the chassis for a unique look. The laptop itself is quite powerful as well, with a Ryzen 9 5900HS processor and the RTX 3050 Ti GPU to back it up. The display is also perfect for mobile gaming, coming in at a 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate alongside PANTONE validation.

MSI Creator M16 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Laptop features:

Vibrant Display: The 16″ QHD+ 60Hz 100% DCI-P3 display offers vibrant colors with fast response time, whether you are designing your next project or gaming.

Redefined Power: The 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, delivers high performance with 8 cores boosting up to 4.9 GHz. Take on any tasks and applications with ease.

Supercharged Graphics: The MSI Creator M16 is powered by a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, breezes through today’s most demanding creative workflow tasks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!