ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker gaming laptop hits new low of $1,000 ($700 off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $999.99 shipped. Down from an average rate of $1,700, today’s deal comes in at $700 off, $220 below our last mention from October, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This limited edition laptop is perfect for the gamer in your life. It has iconic Alan Walker elements designed on the chassis for a unique look. The laptop itself is quite powerful as well, with a Ryzen 9 5900HS processor and the RTX 3050 Ti GPU to back it up. The display is also perfect for mobile gaming, coming in at a 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate alongside PANTONE validation. For ports, there’s quite a few as well including HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C, another USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, as well as two USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB-A ports. Keep reading for more.

Do you prefer to work at a desk? Leverage your $200 or more in savings to pick up this AOC 24-inch 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor that’s available for $125 right now. Sure, it doesn’t pack the same 1440p resolution as the built-in 14-inch display on today’s lead deal. But, at a larger 24-inches, you’re scoring an additional 10-inches of screen real estate, which will give you more room to work or game at home.

Looking for a different form-factor? Well, consider picking up the ASUS ROG Flow X13 2-in-1 gaming laptop that’s on sale for a new all-time low. Down to $923.50, this deal saves $277 and delivers a solid 2-in-1 experience, letting you game anywhere with its Ryzen 9 CPU and GTX 1650 GPU.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Laptop features:

The result of a special collaboration between ROG and superstar artist, DJ, and music producer Alan Walker, this slim and stylish laptop is loaded up with exclusive design touches that bring together the best of gaming and DJ cultures.

