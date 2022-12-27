Anker’s new PowerHouse 1229Wh hits nicest price yet at $420 off, more from $30

Today only, as part of its New Years Sale, Amazon is now discounting a collection of Anker portable power stations, Thunderbolt docks, and other gear with free shipping across the board. Amongst all of the other discounts, its entire collection of off-grid energy solutions are now on sale and the headliner falls to the 757 PowerHouse 1229Wh at $979.99. Normally fetching $1,400, today’s offer is marking one of the first discounts to date, and arrives with a whopping $420 in savings attached. We last saw it at $1,250 earlier in the fall, and now this holiday price cut is well undercutting that with an all-time low attached.

Delivering one of its most capable portable power station yet, this 757 model just launched earlier in the spring with the ability to dish out 1,500W of power over an array of ports for keeping all of the gear at the campsite, tailgate, or just around the house in a power outage. Alongside six AC outlets, there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports, four USB-A slots, and a typically car jack to complement the onboard display. We breakdown the experience a bit further in our launch coverage. Then check out all of the other power stations below.

Also joining in on the Gold Box savings, the Anker PowerHouse 512Wh is down to $419.99. You’d more regularly pay $550 with this marking one of the best discounts to date while matching our previous Black Friday mention. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 512Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like four AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, three USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 500W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

Anker 757 PowerHouse 1229Wh features:

Rated to provide 3,000 battery cycles with premium LPF (LiFePO4) batteries and extends the battery lifespan by 6× more than the standard lithium-iron batteries, so you’re always ready for any adventure. Instead of 2 years, 757 Portable Power Station lets you power your devices everyday for 10 years. It also comes with an exclusive 5-year full device warranty for a guaranteed, worry-free experience.

