Save $500 on Skytech’s Archangel RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop at new all-time low of $1,200

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Archangel Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,199.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $1,700, this 29% discount, or solid $500 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. Here you’ll get a gaming desktop equipped with a 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 5600X processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics to power through any game at 1440p and easily more than 60 FPS. You’ll also have 16GB of RAM to back your programs and games with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage for quick access to said programs. The best part of Skytech PCs is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you can be confident knowing you’ll be able to easily upgrade the system down the line and won’t have to deal with proprietary motherboards and such. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $832. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 Ti present with the Skytech desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to pick up a monitor with your new gaming desktop? We’re currently tracking the ASUS TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor marked down to $169, the new all-time low. The 27-inch size here is the upper limit for the 1080p resolution, but you do get a 165Hz refresh rate for fluid gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium and Adaptive-Sync support are present here to eliminate screen tearing with ASUS’ Extreme Low Motion Blur technology helping to eliminate ghosting.

Skytech Archangel Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Archangel 3.0 lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Archangel 3.0 gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

