Amazon’s new smart Halo Rise lamp hits best price yet at $110

After making its first appearance during the September Amazon showcase event, its new Halo Rise bedside sleep tracker lamp is down at its lowest price yet. Regularly $140, you can now land one for $109.99 shipped. This 21% price drop marks both the first price drop and the lowest we have tracked since it went up for pre-order shortly after its unveil in the fall. This nightstand accessory delivers a hybrid experience with a built-in wake-up light that “simulates the colors and gradual brightening of sunrise,” a smart speaker with Alexa voice commands, and sleep tracking abilities. It makes use of “silent, no-contact sensor technology” that measures body movement and breathing to calculate sleep stages, allows you to hear sleep summaries, wake to music, or set up a Routine with Echo gear integration as well. A 6-month Halo membership is included to unlock its full potential that will renew at $3.99 a month thereafter, but you can choose to forgo the ongoing payment plan. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and head below for more.

If the built-in smart features of the Halo Rise aren’t getting you excited, something like the Philips Wake-up Light will deliver a similar bedside lamp experience for even less. Tap to snooze, ten different brightness levels, and more highlight the feature list on this $50 solution.

For more ways to make your living and work space more intelligent for 2023, you’ll want to head over to our smart home hub where you’ll find plenty of other discounts ready and waiting. One highlight here is delivering a series of Google Nest camera models with the best price drops since Black Friday and the first deals of the year starting from $80 shipped. Browse through everything right here.

Halo Rise features:

Sleep smarter, sleep better — Bedside sleep tracker works with the Halo app to analyze sleep and provide recommendations on how to improve it.

Built for accuracy — Uses silent, no-contact sensor technology, measuring body movement and breathing to calculate sleep stages.

Works in the background — Nothing to wear or charge, nothing on your bed. Monitors room temperature, humidity, and light.

Wakes you naturally — Wake-up Light simulates the colors and gradual brightening of sunrise. Smart Alarm senses the ideal sleep stage for getting up.

