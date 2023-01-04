Today’s Android game and app deals: Beggar’s Ride, Evoland, METAL SLUG 4, more

Your collection of Android game and app deals for the day are now live and ready to go down below. On top of today’s Google Play software offers, we are also tracking Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 down at $1,400 or $400 off, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Evoland, Quest of Wizard, METAL SLUG 4 , The Beggar’s Ride, Incognito Browser Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on The Beggar’s Ride:

One night an old man found a mysterious mask; a key to a world hidden on the other side of the rain. It was destined for a hero, a champion, a saviour, but the old man was just a beggar. Uncover the secrets held within the mask as you journey through strange and beautiful lands wielding god like powers over the world around you and discover the truth behind who The Beggar really is!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!