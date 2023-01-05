Sync your desktop and audio to Twinkly LED lights with its Entertainment Hub software

After launching its Squares LED wall pixels last fall, Twinkly is attending CES 2023 and unveiling its latest addition to its application portfolio, the Twinkly Entertainment Hub. Aimed at content creators and gamers, the Entertainment Hub will allow Twinkly lights to seamlessly synchronize with audio and visual content to create an immersive experience in your home. It’s nice to have your lights making patterns on your wall, but imagine if they synced with your games and screen. Make sure you keep reading below the fold to learn more about this new application from Twinkly.

Bringing content from your PC outside your monitor

Creating a Twinkly Light Show, the new Entertainment Hub desktop application will create a fully immersive experience while allowing you to have your lights reflect what is shown on your monitor, bringing content from digital to the real world. Unlike some other solutions on the market, this desktop application will use some of your computer’s processing power to have accurate audio synchronization which, Twinkly claims, will be “smarter than anything seen on the market today.” Another feature included with this new application is screen mirroring which will best be reflected with the latest Twinkly Squares wall light. It can mirror on-screen visuals to any Twinkly LED lights, quite literally bringing content off your monitor.

You will also be able to control these effects in real time with the software using the mapped layouts generated within the Twinkly mobile app with keyboard shortcuts allowing you to change the effect selection. The Twinkly Entertainment Hub application will join the existing integrations the brand has with Razer Chroma and HP OMEN Light Studio to provide ultimate customization opportunities for gamers and streamers alike with the lights themselves often featuring support for Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit integrations. It is unknown at this time when the Twinkly Entertainment Hub will be released to the public, though it will be showcasing it at CES 2023 alongside some of its other products like the latest Squares and Strings, Flex, and Dots.

9toy5Toys’ Take

I’m happy to see Twinkly creating its own software to create this immersive experience rather than just relying on integrations with Razer Chroma and OMEN Light Studio, which are more limited in comparison. I would like to see some video of the Entertainment Hub software working alongside the Square lights like you see in the featured image above, and I’m sure we will with this tech being displayed at CES.

