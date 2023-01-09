Today’s Android game and app deals: Zenge, OXXO, Transport INC, and more

Monday afternoon’s best Android game and app deals are now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. And while we are talking Google, be sure to dive into the price drops we are also tracking on the Pixel 7/Pro smartphones from $499. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like OXXO, Zenge, 911 Operator, Transport INC, Elephant Money Manager, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android app deals
- “OXXO” – Puzzle Game To Relax FREE (Reg. $2)
- Zenge – Beautiful Puzzle Game FREE (Reg. $1)
- 112 Operator $2.50 (Reg. $8)
- 911 Operator $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Transport INC – Tycoon Manager $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- BE-A Walker $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee $2 (Reg. $8)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Galaxy Trader $1 (Reg. $3)
- Photo Exif Editor Pro – Metada $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- FTP Server $1 (Reg. $2)
- Navigator PRO $3 (Reg. $7)
- Elephant Money Manager $1 (Reg. $3)
More Android app deals still live:
- Dementia: Book of the Dead FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Paranormal Territory 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- A-2481 FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Upcakes – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Symbon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- The Lost Lands Dinosaur Hunter FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED! $6 (Reg. $10)
- RPG Armed Emeth $4 (Reg. $8)
- RPG Sword of Elpisia $4 (Reg. $8)
- RPG Dragon Prana $3 (Reg. $6)
- Mental Hospital VI (Horror) $1 (Reg. $2)
- RPG Crystal Ortha $3 (Reg. $8)
- Cubik – Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Black Launcher – Battery King $1 (Reg. $1.50)
More on Zenge:
Zenge is a peculiar puzzle game, telling the story of Eon – a lonely journeyman who’s stuck between the worlds and time. Game is intended to be a relaxing experience, thus there are no points, stars, tutorials, move counters, in game shops or any other distractors. Just pure, immersive journey with Eon, told through gorgeous art and music.
