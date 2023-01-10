Dash’s instant read digital meat thermometer falls to new all-time low of under $13 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the Dash Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer for $12.84 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This thermometer features a dual-wire thermocouple sensor that can read the temperature in as little as two to three seconds. After that, the digital LCD display will show the temperature reading immediately ranging from -40F to 482F. It’s also waterproof to make it easier to clean after cooking a meal. Plus, it runs off AAA batteries and the auto-off function helps it last longer before it’s time to change over. Keep reading for more.

If you want a thermometer that can stay in your meal while it’s cooking, this roasting meat thermometer is a fantastic choice. It’s available for $9 at Amazon and offers a unique feature that most thermometers just don’t pack, since you can cook with it in the oven. Just keep in mind that it’ll take longer than three seconds to give you an accurate reading once you insert it.

Be sure to swing by our home goods guide for all the other great ways you can save on upgrading your kitchen as we head into 2023. For starters, kick traditional soda to the curb with SodaStream’s retro-style Art Sparkling Water Maker that’s on sale for $100. Down as much as $50, you’ll find this is a great way try to drink healthier without worrying about soda syrup.

Dash Instant Read Meat Thermometer features:

Elevate your cooking with the Dash Precision Quick-Read Thermometer! Check meats and entrées for the perfect doneness while cooking, or read the temperature of chilled desserts as they cool! The Quick-Read Thermometer’s probe provides an accurate reading within 3 seconds, whether hot or cool, and you can easily read in Celsius or Fahrenheit on the LCD display. When you’re done, the thermometer is water resistant and easy to clean!

