SodaStream’s retro-style Art Sparkling Water Maker now up to $50 off at $100 shipped, more

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 directly from SodaStream, it has regularly fetched as much at Amazon over the least several months and is now up to $50 off. We did see a brief drop to $94 back in September and at $90 last summer (blue colorway only), but today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on the retro-inspired design of the Art model at Amazon otherwise. If you ask me, the Art is easily one of the more attractive models in the SodaStream lineup with its sort of classic pull handle treatment and silver accenting throughout. From there, it delivers the brand’s typical at-home soda making experience with an included 60L Co2 cylinder to get you started and a 1 liter dishwasher-safe bottle. Head below for additional details and be sure to hit up our review of the latest model Terra SodaStream as well.

As part of Amazon’s latest Drinkware and Hydration Essentials sale, you’ll also find the aforementioned Terra model marked down to $80 (or 20% off) alongside a series of filtered water pitchers, cold brew coffee makers, water bottles and more starting from $13.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and you can browse through all of it on this landing page. You’ll also find some discounted flavor drop packs marked down to customize your soda batches right here.

While we are talking kitchen deals, head over to our home goods hub for even more including rice cookers, juicers to support your 2023 health regimen, grilling discounts, and more. We also just spotted the Dash Precision Meat Thermometer at new low alongside the popular entry-level ThermoPro variant starting from just over $10 Prime shipped with all of the details you need right here.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter Dishwasher Safe bottle

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

SodaStream Art machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

