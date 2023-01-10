Under Armour Fleece Flash Sale offers up to 60% off deals from $10

This week only, Under Armour is offering best-selling fleece styles up to 60% off with deals starting from just $10. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Rival Fleece Hoodie that are currently marked down to $22 and originally sold for $55. This lightweight layer is perfect for workouts and has an oversized fit to allow you to move freely during your training. It can easily be paired with joggers, jeans, shorts, and more. Plus, you can find it in an array of fun color options as well. With over 600 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Flash Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

