HUANUO’s aluminum laptop stand with attached phone riser falls 60% to just $18

Patrick Campanale -
Amazonmac accessoriesHUANUO
Reg. $45 $18

Dream Fit 2020 (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Aluminum Laptop Stand with attached Phone Riser for $17.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $45, this 60% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This unique laptop stand is perfect for upgrading your at-home desk setup. It’ll raise your computer up off the desk and allow for better airflow underneath which helps the computer to stay cooler. On top of that, there’s a secondary attachment on the side which is designed to hold your smartphone at an angle. It’s mounted to a sliding rail so you can push the phone out or in a bit depending on how far you want it away from the screen. Plus, there’s a passthrough slot for charging as well if that’s something you need to do. Keep reading for more.

If you only need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $7.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, which is a few bucks below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

When you hit the road, slip your MacBook into one of Native Union’s form-fitting coated canvas sleeves. On sale right now for $30 shipped, this 25% discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our Apple guide for more discounts on laptops and tablets to handle your on-the-go working needs.

HUANUO Laptop Stand features:

The Huanuo laptop stand can elevate your laptop by 8.46” for a more ergonomic desk setup. Enjoy a more relaxed viewing height and say goodbye to neck and shoulder discomfort caused by poor posture. The laptop stand features a phone holder to display your mobile device next to your main screen. Increase productivity by placing this laptop riser next to your monitor for a larger desktop work area. The sturdy one-piece design and premium anodized aluminum make this laptop stand a more solid choice than other stands. The laptop holder provides ultimate stability and durability for your expensive laptop or notebook computer.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
HUANUO

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LEGO’s 1,900-piece Back to the Future DeLorean se...
Universal Audio’s new powerful Sphere mics emulat...
At $100, the Alpha Z Pro quadcopter is an excellent sta...
Today’s Android game and app deals: 911 Operator,...
Pikachu and Gengar Pokémon Squishmallows are finally b...
Greenworks 22-inch 80V cordless snow blower falls to ne...
Govee’s 4-probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer monito...
Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch and its always-on displ...
Load more...
Show More Comments