HUANUO’s aluminum laptop stand with attached phone riser falls 60% to just $18

Dream Fit 2020 (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Aluminum Laptop Stand with attached Phone Riser for $17.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $45, this 60% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This unique laptop stand is perfect for upgrading your at-home desk setup. It’ll raise your computer up off the desk and allow for better airflow underneath which helps the computer to stay cooler. On top of that, there’s a secondary attachment on the side which is designed to hold your smartphone at an angle. It’s mounted to a sliding rail so you can push the phone out or in a bit depending on how far you want it away from the screen. Plus, there’s a passthrough slot for charging as well if that’s something you need to do. Keep reading for more.

If you only need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $7.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, which is a few bucks below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

When you hit the road, slip your MacBook into one of Native Union’s form-fitting coated canvas sleeves. On sale right now for $30 shipped, this 25% discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our Apple guide for more discounts on laptops and tablets to handle your on-the-go working needs.

HUANUO Laptop Stand features:

The Huanuo laptop stand can elevate your laptop by 8.46” for a more ergonomic desk setup. Enjoy a more relaxed viewing height and say goodbye to neck and shoulder discomfort caused by poor posture. The laptop stand features a phone holder to display your mobile device next to your main screen. Increase productivity by placing this laptop riser next to your monitor for a larger desktop work area. The sturdy one-piece design and premium anodized aluminum make this laptop stand a more solid choice than other stands. The laptop holder provides ultimate stability and durability for your expensive laptop or notebook computer.

