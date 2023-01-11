OnePlus Buds Z true wireless earbuds see 40% discount to new Amazon low of $30

Amazon is now offering the OnePlus Buds Z True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds for $29.99 shipped. Down from $50, this 40% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These earbuds are perfect for your budget-focused on-the-go setup thanks to the 20 hours of battery life and fast charging tech. When the buds do eventually die, plugging in for just 10 minutes will result in an additional three hours of usage before it needs to be plugged back in again. There’s also IP55 water/sweat/dust resistance so you can use them in any weather, and the bass boost function helps to immerse you in both music or video. Plus, there’s the HeyMelody app for Android smartphones which will let you customize the Buds Z even more. Check out our hands-on review to take a deeper dive then head below for extra information.

Save some cash when you pick up JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. While they won’t be quite as feature-packed at the Buds Z above, JLab Go Air only cost $15, which is 50% below what you’d spend on the already budget-friendly OnePlus earbuds above.

Don’t forget that those seeking a more premium experience will want to consider Sennheiser’s latest Momentum 4 headphones and 3 earbuds that are currently on sale from $190. Normal pricing starts at $250 for these headphones and you’ll find that the overall build and audio quality will be higher than either of the buds mentioned above.

OnePlus Buds Z features:

Sound your Ears will Love – Immerse yourself into your music, videos, and games with clear vocals and a deeper, cleaner bass.Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears. Charge for 10 Minutes, Listen for 3 Hours – Never get caught without power. A quick 10 minute charge gets you back on your feet ready for your next workout, commute, or gaming session. A full charge supports 20 hours of battery life. Comfortable, Lightweight, and Secure – A new, in-ear ergonomic design keeps the earbuds comfortably in your ear. The included silicone tips seal the music in and keep distractions out, letting you focus on your music, workout, or games. IP55 Water, Sweat and Dust Resistance – Your Music Never Stops, Rain or Shine. Take your workouts to the next level without worry.

