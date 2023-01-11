Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 42.5W USB-C/A Car Charger $10 (40% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 42.5W USB-C/A Car Charger for $10.19 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 20VNXA2Z at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $17, today’s deal knocks 40% off the normal going rate and marks a return to the all-time low that we saw only once before. Ready to power your on-the-go kit in the car, this charger can dish out 22.5W from USB-C and 30W from USB-A at the same time. This means you can fast-charge an iPhone with MagSafe or USB-C to Lightning while also powering a secondary Qi mount simultaneously. So, if you have any 2023 road trips planned, then it’s beneficial to have at least one of these chargers on-hand so you don’t arrive at your destination with a dead phone.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

UGREEN USB C Car Charger can totally deliver 42.5W power. The USB-c port can support PD 20W to charge iPhone 13 from 0 to 60% in less than 30 minutes; The USB-a port can support QC 3.0/SCP/FCP to charge android phones at max 22.5W. No matter when or where, this type c car charger will juice up your devices quickly. This car charger adapter features USB-c and USB-a ports and equips smart chips to guarantee devices to be charged quickly and safely. The design with different ports also provides more charging possibilities for you and others, also, no matter you have USB C to C cable or USB A-C cable, you don’t have to worry about the compatibility for either of them. If you are looking for a car charger adapter with high quality, compact size and good fitting ability, this dual car charger definitely is your nice choice. This car charger can be applicable in varied road conditions, and the alloy body can protect itself from scratches or strong hitting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!