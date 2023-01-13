AKASO’s 4K30 action camera comes with a 100-foot waterproof case at 12-month low of $56

AKASO’s official Amazon storefront is offering its EK7000 4K30 Action Camera with Waterproof Case for $55.99 shipped. Down from $70, this 20% discount marks a return to the best price that we’ve seen in over 12 months. In fact, our records only show it going this low once before in that timeframe. You’ll find that this action camera is great for capturing your favorite moments this winter, spring, and even into the summer. It captures both 4K30 and 2.7K30 as well as 16MP photos at up to 30 frames per second. On top of that, this camera includes a wireless wrist remote that lets you trigger recording from afar, which makes it much more convenient to start and stop the camera. Plus, the battery can record for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, which ensures that you’ll capture everything that happens before it dies. AKASO also includes a waterproof case that’s ready to withstand depths of up to 100 feet too, delivering the whole package to your home when it arrives. Keep reading for more.

It’s hard to beat the additional value that picking up Lexar’s 64GB microSD card brings to the table. Coming in at just $13, it’s capable of capturing up to 4K footage which makes it the perfect pair with the AKASO EK7000. Plus, being a smaller size will make you back footage up more often, which can lead to ensuring your memories are saved on a computer and not lost at sea should you lose the camera when on vacation.

Take things to the sky with DJI’s just-released Mini 3 drone that’s on sale for the first time at $499. This certified refurbished discount saves $60 and delivers a sky-high experience to your door. Ready to capture 4K HDR video from the onboard stabilized camera, this drone is a great way to get into aerial photography and videography in 2023.

AKASO EK7000 4K30 Action Camera features:

Professional 4K 30Fps & 2.7K 30Fps video with 16MP photos at up to 30 frames per second for incredible photos, which is 4 times the resolution of traditional HD cameras. With a wrist 2.4G remote, you can capture the world in an all-new way. Controlling the camera, framing shots or recording video is convenient. AKASO EK7000 action camera comes with 2 rechargeable 1050mAh batteries. Each battery can record up to 90 minutes. No more worry about the recording time for this Action camera.

