Growatt VITA 550: Smart portable power station for outdoor adventures and content creators $130 off [Video]

Growatt is ready to unveil its latest in portable power solutions with the new smart VITA 550. The brand has been a top brand of smart new energy solutions with over 11 years experience in producing reliable residential solar energy and power storage products. Carrying support from 3 million families and individuals worldwide, alongside 100W and 200W portable solar panels that work with just about all third-party portable power stations on the market, its existing and quite feature-rich INFINITY 1500 is also now joined by its latest offering, the VITA 550 model. The new power station is set for pre-sale this month and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the new smart solution, a closer look at it in action, and more down below. You can also get a closer look at the Growatt INFINITY 1500 model in our hands-on review right here.

New VITA 550 portable power station – Compact Size, Big Possibilities

Ideal for outdoor adventurers, lighting up your campsite, delivering complete off-grid freedom, and powering your drone or photography rig out in the field (among other things), the new Growatt VITA 550 delivers speedy AC and solar charging potential with a built-in bidirectional inverter, and a large voltage range to support an array of I/O and variable solar panel setups. The brand is taking to a new compact form-factor here without comprising on power potential.

Take a closer look at the new Growatt VITA 550 portable power station from our hands-on impressions:

Reliability and versatility

The new VITA 550 portable power station boasts an internal LiFePO4 (LFP) battery – one of the safest and most reliable on the market – with a 538Wh capacity and 600W of output power. Joining dual-mode charging, you can juice it back up with what the brand refers to as a quick charge (1.6 hours/500W input) or a slow charge (3.5 hours/300W input), but it also supports optional solar action (2.5 hours/240W) to harness the power of the sun for a truly off-grid setup further delivering on the “Compact Size, Big Possibilities” that defines the product. That’s the fastest charging in the industry with almost zero loss during energy conversion. This is again exemplified with a total of 11 outlets spread across AC connections, various USB options, and even a wireless Qi pad delivering quick drop and charge functionality for smartphones and other compatible gear.

Smart remote control and monitoring

Alongside SOS lighting with adjustable brightness, an onboard LCD screen displays the status of the unit including battery indicators, but you can also leverage the companion app here as well. The My-Gro app supports both a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth link to the portable power station allowing users to keep an eye things, remotely monitoring and controlling the VITA 550 from just about anywhere.

myGro APP is a smart management platform for Growatt’s portable power station product series. The APP makes it possible for users to remotely check the battery status, monitor the status of all input and output ports in real-time, and set a series of customized charging /discharging strategies according to the user’s personal needs. By supporting remote control and advanced settings, MyGro is designed to provide better battery protection while offering the best user experience.

The head straight over to the brand’s official site to secure your new VITA 550 portable power station during the pre-sale phase from January 10 through January 31, 2023.

You can currently get the VITA 550 for the pre-sale price of $429 ($100 off) with an additional $30 off using coupon code GroVita550 to bring it down to $399.

