Today’s Android game and app deals: Pascal’s Wager, Dark Rage, Endurance, and more

Best Android app deals
- Epic Heroes War FREE (Reg. $1)
- Jungle Collapse 2 PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Words All Around PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 $2 (Reg. $7.50)
- Endurance: dead space $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Pascal’s Wager $4 (Reg. $7)
- Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Little Berry Forest 1 $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Neighbours from Hell 1 Premium $1 (Reg. $4)
- 1944 Burning Bridges $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dark Rage $1 (Reg. $2)
- Inspire – Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1)
More Android app deals still live:
- Cytus II FREE (Reg. $2)
- All Documents Reader Pro FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $2)
- Sasaya $1 (Reg. $3)
- cress pro $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Pop the Tiles $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Not Exactly A Hero: Story Game $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Wall of insanity $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Galaxy Genome $2 (Reg. $3)
- Earth 3D – World Atlas $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Photo Editor Pro $0.50 (Reg. $3)
More on Pascal’s Wager:
An unprecedented hardcore Soulsborne-like title on mobile, Pascal’s Wager delivers an immersive, action fueled console quality game to be experienced anytime and anywhere! Pascal’s Wager is a dark fantasy style action role-playing game in which players take on the roles of four diverse characters who embark on an adventure in a world shrouded in a dark mist looking for the truth behind the light.
