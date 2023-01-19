Today’s Android game and app deals: Pascal’s Wager, Dark Rage, Endurance, and more

Pascal’s Wager

Today’s Android game and app deals are now live and waiting for you down below. Joining this afternoon’s Google Play software offers, we are also tracking a notable price drop on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as well as an all-time low on Samsung’s original Galaxy Buds Pro at just $88. As for the apps, today’s highlight offers include titles like Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, Pascal’s Wager, Dark Rage, Endurance, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Pascal’s Wager:

An unprecedented hardcore Soulsborne-like title on mobile, Pascal’s Wager delivers an immersive, action fueled console quality game to be experienced anytime and anywhere! Pascal’s Wager is a dark fantasy style action role-playing game in which players take on the roles of four diverse characters who embark on an adventure in a world shrouded in a dark mist looking for the truth behind the light.

