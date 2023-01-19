Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra lands a $870 in Grade A refurb Woot sale (Save $330), more

Woot today is launching its latest certified refurbished Android smartphone sale, this time around delivering an assortment of Samsung handsets. Prime members will lock-in free shipping on everything, while a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. A highlight amongst today’s sale is the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB for $869.99 in Grade A refurbished condition. Down from its usual $1,200 price tag you’d pay for a new condition model, today’s offer arrives with $330 in savings attached. This is only the third refurbished discount we’ve seen from Woot period and is the best offer yet for the like-new condition model.

As the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Includes a 90-day warranty. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

Today’s Woot sale is also packed with a series of other handsets that are more affordable than the discounted flagship above. Including options that are perfect for getting the kids or grandparents set up with their device without spending too much cash, there are some of the best discounts yet across previous-generation smartphones from $120.

Though if you’d prefer to go with an even more flagship-caliber device, earlier this week we tracked some notable price cuts on Samsung’s latest foldables. The dawn of the new year is making for the perfect time to switch over to the futuristic form-factor, and right now the disocunts are helping keep it more affordable than ever. The compact Galaxy Z Flip 4 now starts from $850 to go alongside an even more enticing $400 price cut on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!