FlexiSpot discounts popular standing desks to start the year: E7 Pro $500, more from $200

FlexiSpot is helping you start off the year by outfitting your home office with a new standing desk setup by discounting some of its most popular offerings. Free shipping is available across the board. Our top pick is the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk at $499.99. Usually fetching $580, this is one of the first discounts yet at $80 off. We last saw it go on sale last fall, with the same savings attached that deliver a match of the all-time low for only the second time. Available in a selection of different finishes and materials, this Pro Plus desk features an electric, height-adjustable design that can go from 22.8 inches all the way up to 48.4. With support for 355 pounds, there is also plenty of room to hold various monitors, PCs, and other gear. You can also get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, FlexiSpot is also discounting an assortment of some other standing desks alongside work from home accessories and more. Go shop the entire flash sale right here, but we’re also picking out some other highlights below.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk features:

The E7 is built with thicker leg columns. Plus, the column gap is scientifically designed to be 0.05 mm, which is the optimal setting for the stages of columns to move just smoothly. The E7’s base structure uses solid carbon steel, which has reached automotive-material grade, for a durable and sturdy experience. The E7 always stays stable even when you top your stuff unevenly on the desk.

