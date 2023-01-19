WD_BLACK’s 2022 model 7,300MB/s 1TB SN850X heatsink internal SSD drops to $110

Update: This deal is live once again at Amazon, bring the WD_BLACK 2022 model 7,300MB/s 1TB SN850X back down to its all-time low. Details are as follows.

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $109.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $180 before settling out in the $150 range for most of last year. It dropped down to $100 over the Black Friday festivities and then again just before Christmas and has now returned to the Amazon all-time low. The 2TB model is sitting within $20 of the Black Friday price at $199.99 shipped as well. As you’ll know from our hands-on review where we said it is the fastest model in its category from the brand, it clocks in at up to 7,300MB/s with a built-in heatsink. That’s means it can be a great upgrade for your PC battlestation rig as well as to install inside a PlayStation 5 with an M.2 2280 form-factor and a Gen4 PCIe interface. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

If you can make do with a 5,150MB/s model, something like the WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD can save you some cash. While without the built-in heatsink the $20 in savings over today’s lead deal might not be worth it for some of the more hardcore gamers out there, it is a more affordable option nonetheless.

Elsewhere in internal SSD deals, we are also still tracking a solid deal on the non-heatsink equipped version of today’s lead deal at $100 shipped as well as the PS5-licensed SN850 at a new Amazon all-time low. The latter of which is still sitting at the $200 discounted rate in the 2TB capacity and you can get all of the details you need in our previous coverage.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X Internal SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and ridiculously short load times. | (1) Based on read speed, unless otherwise stated. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Soup up your gaming experience with extremely low latency that loads graphics fast with minimal stutter and lagging for smooth, satisfying action.

A range of capacities available in 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage. | (2) 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

