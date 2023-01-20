Add two 300-lumen rechargeable under-cabinet lights to your kitchen for $34 at Amazon

TOCTA-US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LEPOTEC Under-cabinet Rechargeable LED Motion-sensing Lights for $33.99 shipped. Down from $40, this $6 discount marks a return to the best price that we’ve seen since mid-2022 when it fell to $33. These lights are battery-powered which allows you to mount them just about anywhere. The lights themselves will output up to 300-lumens of brightness, which is quite a lot for illuminating a counter or closet. There’s a built-in magnet to stick to any magnetic surface and you’ll find the motion sensor will automatically turn the lights on when movement is detected. Plus, the battery is built-in and can be recharged with a USB cable making it even more versatile. Keep reading for more.

Instead of LED bars like on sale above, pick up this 2-pack of under cabinet pucks for $11 at Amazon. While these won’t output 300 lumens, they’re still great for placing inside cabinets to help see what’s on shelves. Another good place to use these LED pucks are closets to help see clothes before picking them out to head into town.

For smart lighting, give Philips Hue a try. Right now you can save 15% on smart bulbs on Amazon. Pricing starts from $22 and there are multiple options to choose from in the sale, so you’ll want to give our coverage a look to find all the ways you can save. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great deals that we’ve tracked down to overhaul your home this year.

LEPOTEC Under-cabinet Lightning features:

This led closet lights with 54 lamp beads adopt a new design and production process. The LED lamp emits light on the side. The light is refracted to the light guide plate through the reflector, and then evenly distributed on the lamp surface through the diffuser plate. This light is brighter (with a brightness of up to 300 lumens), but it is not glare and the light is quite soft. This usb rechargeable led undercabinet lighting is made of aluminum alloy. Built-in Magnet to Stick on Any ironwork: This wireless motion sensor closet light can stick on any ironwork, or you can use the included adhesive tape to tape and iron sheet to stick on any non-iron article surface. When need charge or change place, you can the take closet light off anytime.

