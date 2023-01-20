Give your skin and hair a refresh in 2023 with Bath & Body Works new wellness line MOXY

With New Year goals in full swing, be sure to add Bath & Body Works new wellness collection MOXY to your list. There are 44 items in this collection including skin and hair products as well as supplements for digestion, stress, and sleep. The entire collection is also budget-friendly with pricing starting at $11, and it ranges up to $28, available online and in stores now. One of the best parts is that the line is completely vegan. Better yet, all of the bottles and caps in the line are made with 100% recycled materials, and the brand also sells refills. They’re also made without fragrance, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and mineral oils. Be sure to head below to find out more about Bath & Body Works MOXY and you will want to check out our news guide for the latest here.

MOXY skin care Items

Bath & Body works quotes, “Everyone’s skin is different, find your way to make it look and feel its glowy-est, healthiest best.” Inside MOXY you will find face cleansers, scrubs, moisturizers, and masks that are all dermatologist tested. I also really love that they have items for all skin types including all skin, dry, oily, or sensitive. One of our top picks in the skincare collection is the All Skin Face Cleanser, which features pineapple extracts that gently cleanses pores to help make your skin feel brighter, more refreshed, and healthier. I personally tested out this cleanser and absolutely love it. The cleanser is also rated 4.1/5 stars from Bath and Body Works customers.

Hair care products

“Let’s set the record straight, your hair deserves softness and shine,” states Bath and Body Works. This new hair care line provides love to your locks and has four different types of textures to choose from. You can pick from the coily hair with shea butter, curly hair with sunflower seed oil, wavy hair with jojoba oil, or straight hair with safflower seed oil. Their hair care line comes with shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks as well.

Supplements from MOXY

Finally, complete your wellness routine with MOXY Supplements that include hair, nails, and skin, apple cidar vinegar, stress-less, and sweet dreams. The Hair, Nails, and Skin Dietary Supplement contains biotin, antioxidant vitamins C and E, and a delicious strawberry flavor. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Bath & Body customers. Finally, with flu season upon us, MOXY also has Immunity Support supplements that you can check out too!

