Compustar’s 2-way remote start system makes your morning commute warm at $300

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Compustar 2-way Remote Start System (4905S) on sale for $299.99 shipped. Down from $470 normally at Best Buy, today’s deal comes within $50 of what we saw it go for back in December, though Total Tech members (a $200/year membership) saw it fall as low as $140 back in November. With winter in full effect, having a remote start installed is more important now than ever. While you might be going out to manually start the car to warm it up before leaving for work, this remote start kit will let you do that from inside the house. The two remotes work from up to 3,000 feet away, and one of them is considered a 2-way remote so the system can relay back to you whether the vehicle started, locked, or unlocked. Plus, there are advanced functions such as timer start and valet mode as well as both hot and colt start functions that can bring your vehicle to the ideal temperature before you ever open the door. Keep reading for more.

If you work on your vehicle yourself as I do, then you might be comfortable installing a system without the help of a trained professional. If so, this model from Compustar on Amazon is available for $120 right now. You’ll find two long-range remotes, with one featuring 2-way communication like today’s lead deal. However, the thing to keep in mind here is that you’ll save around $180, but have to do all of the work yourself, including tear-down, wiring, supplying any other necessary items, and then putting it all back together.

Don’t forget to check out today’s Gold Box deal on car accessories, headlined by a snow and ice cover for your windshield. This can make getting going in the morning a simple task and prevent unwanted idling to melt ice before hitting the road. At $24, this 29% discount makes now the best time in the past year to pick it up and make your morning commute that much easier.

Compustar 2-way Remote Start System features:

Cool your car with automatic transmission from afar with this CompuStar remote starter bundle. The two included remotes let you start your car from up to 3,000 feet away and feature advanced functions such as timer start and valet mode. This CompuStar remote starter bundle features hot and cold start functions that get your car to the ideal temperature before you open the door.

