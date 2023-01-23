Amazon’s 1-day leather sale up to 38% off: Wallets, messenger bags, more from $5.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Estalon Amazon storefront is now offering up to 38% off a range of leather carriers, wallets, and more. With pricing starting from as low as $5.50, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you’re looking for a dopp kit to travel with this year, a new messenger bag for the office, or a refresh on your leather wallet, today’s sale is certainly worth a closer look. The Estalon gear delivers notable value for the money on genuine leather pieces without a heavy markup for branding. Head below the fold for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.

Amazon Leather Gold Box sale:

Estalon Vintage Leather Messenger Bag features:

If you are tired of getting a faux leather bag that is nowhere close to the brilliant quality you deserve, our pure leather Mocha messenger bag is the perfect choice for you. The laptop office bag is made of superior quality cowhide leather which is 100% authentic, soft, and long-lasting. The handmade satchel improves in smell and softness as it ages. Walk your way to work in style with this designer leather messenger bag.

