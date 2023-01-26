Add Cricut’s EasyPress Mini Heat Press to your crafting toolkit at the second-best price of $39

Amazon is currently offering the Cricut EasyPress Mini Heat Press for $39 shipped. Normally going for $49, this 20% discount marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $4 of the all-time low. This heat press has been designed to work with Cricut’s Infusible Ink as well as traditional heat-transfer vinyl (HTV) to allow your crafting process to go much smoother and is paired with an auto-off feature to prevent accidents. There are three heat settings with a 100% coverage base to ensure even heating which in turn leads to more reliable operation. You’re not just limited to Circut’s Infusible Ink and HTV, but you can also work to apply iron-on patches and the such. Head below for more.

While the EasyPress Mini will work to transfer materials onto your craft projects, you will need a surface on which to do so. You could pick up Cricut’s EasyPress 12×12 Protective Resistant Mat for $17 to keep your work surface safe. The multi-layer design of this mat will help keep the heat from the press from reaching your tabletop and potentially damaging it while keeping a nice working surface on to press your designs. There is even a layer to wick away moisture which can impact your HTV transfers.

You will need a computer or tablet to create your designs on when working with Cricut devices, so why not check out these deals on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMacs starting from $1,100? Pricing ranges from $1,100 all the way to $1,549 depending on how much storage and CPU cores you go with. Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick.

Cricut EasyPress Mini features:

Get high-impact heat transfer results in a compact size with Cricut’s EasyPress Mini – a small heat-press for uniquely shaped, extra-small objects. At 3.4″ X 2.1″, it fits in your bag so you can whip out your inner artist anywhere It is designed to easily curve with contours, get between buttons, squeeze into seams, and seamlessly glide on uneven surfaces, making it perfect for heat-transferring on shoes, stuffed animals, caps, and more

