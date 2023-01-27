Save up to $90 on Nespresso and Keurig brewers: Vertuo $135 or K-Cafe at $100

We have spotted some notable coffee maker deals today featuring both Nespresso and Keurig machines at up to $90 off. First up, Amazon is now offering the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi in white for $134.25 shipped. Regularly $180 at retailers like Target, this model more typically sells in the $169 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. While we did see a couple fleeting price drops for less over the holidays last year, today’s deal delivers a solid chance to save over $45 and makes for a notable 2023 coffee upgrade, especially for folks with a white decor theme in the kitchen. This model is capable of four brewing sizes including both espresso and regular coffee (5-, 8-, and 18-ounce coffees, as well as single or double espresso shots) with the lineup’s usual one-touch brewing system is in place here. Leveraging the wide range of Nespresso coffee capsules out there, it also features a compact 5.5-inch foot print and automatic capsule ejection/storage. Head below for today’s Keurig offer.

Amazon is also offering the Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $190 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this is up to $90 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It more typically goes for around $163 at Amazon and is now within $1 of the all-time low there. This model can brew coffee, latte (hot or cold), and cappuccino K-Cup pods with the brand’s usual single-serve operation we (mostly) all know and love. Other features include a 60-ounce water reservoir, dishwasher-safe milk frother, and enough space to fit up to 7.2-inches of travel mug directly under the brewer.

If you’re more of a pour-over or tea drinker, yesterday’s price drop on Govee’s smart, Alexa-ready Wi-Fi electric gooseneck kettle is worth a closer look. Then swing by our home goods hub for more kitchen and cooking deals including Weber’s 70th Anniversary 22-inch kettle grill and the pro-grade Vitamix ONE blender that is now undercutting the most readily available holiday deals we tracked last year.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine features:

Vertuo Next makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes: 5 8, and 18oz coffees, and single and double espresso. Includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules (capsule assortment may vary from picture)

Only 5.5 inches wide and made of partially recycled materials, with energy-saving automatic turn off

Revolutionary one-touch brewing system uses barcode-scanning technology to guarantee the perfect brew

Not only does the hermetically sealed aluminum capsule protect the freshness of our coffee but its also fully recyclable. Plus, Nespresso’s recycling program makes returning and recycling your capsules easy

