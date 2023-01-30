Score a 20-pack of live Altman succulent plants for just $15.50 Prime shipped (48% off)

Amazon is now offering the 20-pack of Altman Plants Live Succulent Plants for $15.63 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and more recently closer to $25.50, this is up to 48% off the going rate and a particularly notable price for a 20-pack. You’re looking at under $0.80 per plant here and while shipping might be pushed back slightly right now, this is a great chance to bring lock in some deep deals on greenery for around the house, office, or as gifts. You will get a random smattering of Aeonium, Aloe plant, Crassula, Echeveria, Kalanchoe, and Sedum varieties, each of which potted in 2-inch pots. More details below.

While there is nothing quite like the real thing, if you would prefer to forgo having to water them, this 6-pack of artificial succulents might be worth a look. These ones come complete with decorative white pots for the $12 price of entry, and you’ll never need to worry about killing them, sunlight exposure, or things of that nature.

Just make sure you check out the LEGO Botanical collection if you haven’t yet either. This expanding series of builds remakes popular plants in brick built form, some of which with modular designs you can use to decorate space with. It’s hard to go wrong here, but a good place to start is with our launch coverage of the Succulents and Orchid sets. Everything else when it comes to LEGO is waiting right here.

Altman Succulent Plants features:

Featuring eye-catching foliage and flowers, succulents look exotic but are among the lowest maintenance house plants available. They grow great in a garden, succulent planter, or other plant container, expressing themselves in charming, vivid ways throughout the year. Succulents are extremely versatile and look great when incorporated into a wide variety of room decor. They make excellent terrarium plants, wall decor, accent pieces, and other decorations for an outdoor patio, porch, home garden, or almost any room in your house with windows. Your mini succulent plants will arrive alive and healthy, fully rooted in soil in 2-inch succulent pots. We are known for our excellent customer service and going the extra mile for our customers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!