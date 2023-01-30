Potensic’s latest Atom SE 4K drone captures 12MP RAW photos from the air at low of $250

Potensic’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Atom SE 4K GPS Drone Fly More Combo Kit for $249.99 shipped. Down from $300, this $50 sale marks only the second discount that we’ve tracked since the Atom SE launched in December and is a return to its all-time low price. The Atom SE is a mini drone that comes in at under 250 grams, meaning that you can fly it in the US and Canada without having to register this drone. While it comes in a compact size, you’ll find the 4K30 video and 12MP photo camera is great for capturing sunsets, aerial views, and more. The two included batteries deliver a combined 62 minutes of flight time, which is actually a pretty good length once you’re in the air. The camera itself can capture both JPG and RAW (DNG) photos and 4K HDR video with a 118 degree field of view and the ability to go from 20 to negative 90 degrees on the camera adjustment. Plus, there’s electronic ShakeVanish image stabilization to help reduce wobble from flying for a more stable recording experience. The remote even works from over 13,000 feet away, ensuring that you can take flight and go just about anywhere. Take a deeper dive into what Potensic’s latest Atom SE drone has to offer from our hands-on coverage over at DroneDJ before heading below for more.

Potensic Atom SE 4K Drone features:

The Potensic ATOM SE mini drone weighs less than 250 grams (8.8 oz/0.55 lbs), in the United States and Canada, you can fly the ATOM SE mini camera drones without registration. And it also supports 4K resolution video capture at 30fps and 12MP stills, and provides up to 62 minutes of flight time with 2 smart batteries. The fold-up design packs up small enough to fit in a jacket pocket, making it ideal for any outing. 4K HD Camera with ShakeVanish. The Potensic ATOM SE camera drone is built with a 1/3-INCH 12MP CMOS sensor that it’s capable of shooting 12MP photos in JPG and RAW(DNG) formats and 4K HD video at 30fps. 118° FOV and a vertical +20° to -90° camera adjustment angle enable you to capture more scenes. The exclusive ShakeVanish electronic stabilization tech helps reduce the wobble from the outside, making aerial shooting more stable and smooth.

