Beat inflation with 1 year of Sam’s Club membership for $25 with auto-renew (Reg. $50)

From the national shortage of eggs to the rocketing prices in stores — going out for groceries has suddenly become kinda scary. Sam’s Club offers protection from these crazy trends, with exclusive members-only prices on a wide range of everyday essentials. Right now, you can get a full year of membership for only $24.99 (Reg. $50) via 9to5Toys Specials.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we have seen 6.5% inflation on consumer goods over the past 12 months. In other words: if you bought $100 of groceries at the start of 2022, the same items will now cost you around $106.50.

Add this to the rising gas prices and job cuts, and many households around the country are feeling the pinch.

Sam’s Club offers an escape from the economic downturn. Thanks to a limited-item model, this chain of members-only warehouse stores can keep prices lower than your average hypermarket.

Membership gives you access to affordable groceries, kitchen supplies, electronics, and furniture. You can browse in person, or order online and get curbside pickup.

The benefits don’t stop there. Members get big discounts on hotels, flights, car rentals, movie tickets, entry to attractions, and more. And to keep you rolling, Sam’s Club even offers free basic car maintenance and discounted gas at many stores.

Making use of all these benefits “can lead to big savings,” according to The New York Times.

With this deal, you get a year-long membership that auto-renews at the same discounted rate.

Order now for only $24.99 to join Sam’s Club today, saving a massive 50% on the regular annual subscription!

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!