Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $20, Sonic Origins, Callisto Protocol, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Joining the ongoing Lunar New Year digital Switch deals, the eShop is now offering Monster Hunter Rise for $19.99. Regularly $40 on the eShop and more like $30 at Amazon and elsewhere in physical form, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find the Deluxe edition marked down from $50 to $24.99, the Sunbreak expansion bundle for $39.99 down from $70, and a series of DLC packs from $7.50, or up to 50% off the going rate. Set in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village, Rise marks the return of the Monster Hunter action-RPG series on Switch. Players can hunt solo or in a party with friends, mount a Palamute canine companion, and zip around the map with the Wirebug. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo Lunar New Year sale up to 75% off
***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $50 (Reg. $60)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX $7 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $6 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection $7.50 (Reg. $50)
- Live by the Sword: Tactics $5 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Valfaris $6 (Reg. $25)
- FAR: Lone Sails $3 (Reg. 15)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $14 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $40 (Reg. $60)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
***PlayStation Games Under $15 sale
***PlayStation Critic’s Choice sale
- Sonic Origins PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Blade Runner Enhanced PSN $6 (Reg. $10)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- God of War Ragnarök $48 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 Xbox $18 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 23 from $28 (Reg. $60)
- Ubisoft Xbox Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions $20 (Reg. $100)
- Splinter Cell Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- South Park Fractured but Whole $15 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- God of War Ragnarök digital $48 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 5 Strikers $8 (Reg. $10+)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $19 (Reg. $40+)
- WWE 2K23 pre-orders now live from $60
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order from $6 (Reg. $20+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $39 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 from $18 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
