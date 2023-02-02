Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $20, Sonic Origins, Callisto Protocol, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Joining the ongoing Lunar New Year digital Switch deals, the eShop is now offering Monster Hunter Rise for $19.99. Regularly $40 on the eShop and more like $30 at Amazon and elsewhere in physical form, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find the Deluxe edition marked down from $50 to $24.99, the Sunbreak expansion bundle for $39.99 down from $70, and a series of DLC packs from $7.50, or up to 50% off the going rate. Set in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village, Rise marks the return of the Monster Hunter action-RPG series on Switch. Players can hunt solo or in a party with friends, mount a Palamute canine companion, and zip around the map with the Wirebug. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off

Pre-orders:

