ASUS’ Dual-Band RT-AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router works with its AiMesh system at low of $139

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS Dual-Band RT-AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $139 shipped. Normally going for $160, this solid $21 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. This is also only the second time we’ve seen this all-time low. This dual-band router utilizes the Wi-Fi 6 standard to bring higher throughput with the AX3000 seeing speeds upwards of 3,000Mb/s across the 5 and 2.4GHz bands, and lower latency to wireless devices. One benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage. This comes in alongside a mobile game mode which minimizes lag and latency with just a tap in the ASUS Router app. In terms of wired connections, you’ll have access to four Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting devices like desktops and TVs with one port being dedicated to gaming devices. Head below for more.

While those four Ethernet ports may be enough for some, you may want more. In that case, you can grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup.

After upgrading your home network, you can have more confidence in your smart home devices having a steady connection. We’re currently tracking the Philips SmartSleep Connected and App-enabled Sleep and Wake-Up Light marked down to $164.50, the new all-time low price. This sunset and sunrise clock is great for going to sleep and waking up easier. Featuring an FM radio, phone charging dock, alarm, auto-dimming display, smart snooze, and more, this is one of the best ways to ensure you wake up ready to face the day. There’s also a built-in AmbiTrack sensor that measures your bedroom sleeping environment and it pairs with the SleepMapper app to track your sleep position, provide insight, and sync its metrics with both Google and Apple Health.

ASUS Dual-Band RT-AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The Next Gen WiFi Standard – Future proof your home network with the next-gen WiFi 6 technology, providing up to 2. 7x faster speed than the previous WiFi generation featuring OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology.

Ultra-Fast Wi-Fi – RT-AX3000 supports 160MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM, boasting a total network speed of 3000 Mbps – 575Mbps on the 2. 4GHz band, and 2402GHz on the 5GHz band.

Commercial-grade network security for family – AiProtection Pro protects all the connected devices on your home network and advanced parental controls allow you to manage the family’s internet usage.

