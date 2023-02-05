Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Universal Simulation Flightstick sees first drop to new low of $110

Amazon is now offering the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Universal Simulation Flightstick for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this solid $20 price drop marks the first discount we’ve tracked since it launched last October. Expanding Turtle Beach’s flight simulator equipment lineup, the universal flightstick is best for flying jets whether you’re playing on Xbox or PC. There is a total of eight high-precision axes included here which use contactless sensors to increase longevity. Outside of the axes, there are a total of 27 buttons to control various actions of aircraft and an OLED screen on the joystick itself to help you adjust performance and profiles while flying. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, then be sure to check out the classic Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick for $30.50. In total there are 12 programmable buttons for setting up hotkeys and actions within your flight simulator program, like Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator. An 8-way hat switch can be configured so you can look around your aircraft without needing your mouse. While it doesn’t have a full dedicated throttle unit, there is a little lever that can be bound to throttle so you still have fine control. The joystick here also features rudder support with a twisting action but does lack a rudder lockout.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard instead? We’re currently tracking the Cooler Master SK652 Space Gray Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $80, a return to the all-time low. The full-sized design of the SK652 will give you all the functionality you need with a dedicated number pad and various editing keys. For Mac users, the command and option keys are labeled so you never forget which is which. The low-profile brown switches used on this keyboard reduce the travel distance and actuation point. RGB backlighting adds a nice accent to the space gray and brushed aluminum design.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Universal Simulation Flightstick features:

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & Windows 10 & 11 PCs equips you with immersive, accurate controls for navigating air and space flight simulation & combat games on Xbox and PC. High resolution non-contact sensors provide precise response and extended longevity to the main stick controls, while throttle and flap levers control main engine power and make for quick adjustment of secondary control surfaces. Plus, the levers can be customized with swappable throttle heads to suit the aircraft you are flying. Precision detents at the minimum and maximum positions allow activation of full reverse thrust at minimum, and afterburner, boost or Take Off/Go Around thrust at maximum.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!