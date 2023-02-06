Anker’s Nebula Capsule is perfect for watching movies anywhere with 4-hour battery life at $250

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Nebula Capsule Portable Projector for $249.99 shipped. Down from $300, this $50 discount marks a return to the best price that we’ve seen since October when it fell to $220. Ready to take your entertainment kit to the next level, the Nebula Capsule features a built-in battery that lasts up to four hours on a single charge. It can project a screen size up to 100 inches anywhere, including on the campsite. There’s built-in Android 7.1 for streaming things like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and more. Plus, with an HDMI input, you can plug in consoles or other devices to enjoy content from even more places. Keep reading for more.

Don’t forget to pick up Anker’s official Nebula Capsule carrying case for just $30 at Amazon. This will keep your portable projector safe and sound when traveling and even has room for the charger and remote so you can always keep those nearby as well.

Upgrade your at-home movie-watching setup with Hisense’s VRR 55/65-inch U6H 4K smart Google TVs that are now on sale from $368. Normally up to $598, these TVs feature variable refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, and built-in Google TV, ensuring you can watch your favorite content without a separate streaming media player.

Anker Nebula Capsule projector features:

Nebula Capsule is a smart cinema that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere. Using Android 7.1 it plays content from your favorite video streaming app or mirrors your phone’s screen to create a remarkably detailed picture up to 100 inches big. Enjoy stunning picture and sound, wherever you want.

