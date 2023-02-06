Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphones return to $348 low alongside latest earbuds from $28

Amazon and Sony are now teaming up to kick off the week with a notable assortment of price cuts across its latest lineup of headphones and earbuds. Everything starts at $28 and ships free across the board. Our top pick from the batch has the Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones for $348 in two different styles, which is down from the usual $398 going rate. This is a match of the all-time low at $50 off and still only the second time it has been at this price.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for more.

As for how Sony’s latest stack up to other ANC offerings on the market, we just took a hands-on look at the best ANC headphones from all the top brands. Pitting the most popular options out there against each other, we breakdown how the XM5 compare to the latest from Apple, Bowers & Wilkins, and other top brands.

Another highlight from the sale, Amazon currently offers the Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds for $228. Typically fetching $278, you’re looking at $50 in savings alongside the best price in well over a month. Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its recent XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well.

And finally, be sure to shop the rest of the discounts over at Amazon for a collection of Sony’s other latest releases starting at $28. We’re also tracking some notable price cuts over in our headphones guide to start the week, including the latest from Apple, Google, and Beats.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

