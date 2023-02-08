Today’s Android game and app deals: Superbrothers Sword, Getting Over It, more

Wednesday’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready to go alongside price drops on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, pre-orders offers on the just-revealed OnePlus 11 5G, the Google Pixel Watch, and its Nest Learning Thermostat. Highlights from the price drops we spotted on Google Play this afternoon include titles like Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, Stomped!, Little Misfortune, inbento, Getting Over It, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android app deals
- Infinity Dungeon! FREE (Reg. $1)
- inbento $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Little Misfortune $4 (Reg. $9)
- Fran Bow Chapter 1 – 5 $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Suzy Cube $2.50 (Reg. $4)
- FRAMED 2 $3 (Reg. $5)
- Wayward Souls $4 (Reg. $7)
- Getting Over It $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Pumped BMX 3 $2 (Reg. $4)
- Death Road to Canada $6 (Reg. $10)
- Stomped! $2 (Reg. $3)
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery $1 (Reg. $3)
More Android app deals still live:
- Kaorin icon pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Red Woods FREE (Reg. $1)
- Everybody’s RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- Boris and the Dark Survival $1 (Reg. $3)
- Bendy and the Ink Machine $3 (Reg. $6)
- Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $1 (Reg. $5)
- The First Tree $1 (Reg. $5)
- Wilderless $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Twilight Pro Unlock $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Baby Sleep PRO $2.50 (Reg. $5)
More on Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery:
Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP is an exploratory action adventure with an emphasis on audiovisual style. Traverse a mythic little realm, use a sword to do battle & evoke sworcery to solve mystical musical mysteries. Co-operate with friends via Twitter, experience a videogame world that is affected by moon phases & help a wandering warrior monk complete her woeful errand.
