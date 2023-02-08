Today’s Android game and app deals: Superbrothers Sword, Getting Over It, more

Justin Kahn -
Wednesday’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready to go alongside price drops on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, pre-orders offers on the just-revealed OnePlus 11 5G, the Google Pixel Watch, and its Nest Learning Thermostat. Highlights from the price drops we spotted on Google Play this afternoon include titles like Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, Stomped!, Little Misfortune, inbento, Getting Over It, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery:

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP is an exploratory action adventure with an emphasis on audiovisual style. Traverse a mythic little realm, use a sword to do battle & evoke sworcery to solve mystical musical mysteries. Co-operate with friends via Twitter, experience a videogame world that is affected by moon phases & help a wandering warrior monk complete her woeful errand.

