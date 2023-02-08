Gearlight’s 2-pack of metal LED flashlights drops to $11 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $30), plus more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, MIDirect (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 53% in savings on a range of Gearlight flashlights, book lights, and more. One standout offer here is the 2-pack of Gearlight TAC LED Flashlights for $11.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $30, or $15 for each flashlight, today’s offer knocks that down to just over $5.50 for the lowest we can find. This is also the lowest price we have tracked since this pack went for $1 less during Black Friday and the holidays last year. These flashlights, which are great for around the house, emergency situations, up at the lake house, roadside, and much more, feature military-grade aluminum builds, a water-resistant design, and 10-foot drop protection. Powered via a pair of AAA batteries, they also ship with lanyards and belt clips. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Gearlight Gold Box sale event right here for additional deals starting from under $14 Prime shipped. Ring lights, pen lights, illumination for your bike, desktop, and more are all on tap here, so be sure to take a closer look before the deals are no more later tonight.

If you’re looking for some higher-end rechargeable flashlights to bring home, check out these deals we are still tracking on on OLIGHT’s i5R EOS 350-lumen LED flashlights while they are still up to 35% off. We also just had a chance to go hands-on with the OLIGHT Baton 3 Pro Max flashlight as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys feature where we said it “delivers impressive runtime and brightness.”

Gearlight TAC LED Flashlights features:

The TAC upgraded LED flashlights cast a wide beam that effortlessly illuminates an entire room or backyard, yet remain small enough for everyday carry. This mini flashlight is virtually indestructible. Made from military-grade aluminum, it’s also water-resistant and strong enough to survive a 10-foot drop. This small but bright flashlight is compact enough to fit in your pocket, backpack or purse. Its simple one-touch technology delivers a consistent powerful beam whenever you need it.

